Among the top OTT releases this week is ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix

October 13: The Watcher on Netflix

Inspired by the true story of the infamous ‘Watcher’ house in New Jersey, the cast of this thriller series includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, among others.

October 14: Jerusalem on Lionsgate Play

From the producers of In Treatment and Hostages, Jerusalem is a story of conflicting beliefs, power struggles, love and crime. This hyper-realistic thriller marks the first time that such a large-scale television project has been filmed in Jerusalem’s Old City. The series explores the tension as the officers of the David District prepare for two holy days in the Muslim and Jewish calendars, which by rare circumstances are falling on the same day.

October 14: The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

October 14: Mismatched Season 2 on Netflix

This one is a coming-of-age show that tackles relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love, as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities. The new season sees the return of Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and Rannvijay Singha, among others. — TMS