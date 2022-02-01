Amrita Arora celebrates her birthday with BFFs Kareena, Malaika and Karishma

It was Amrita Arora’s birthday on January 31 and the actress celebrated the day with her girl’s gang.
Giving a sneak-peek of the celebrations, Malaika Arora wrote a heartfelt post and wished her baby sister Amrita Arora on Instagram. Malaika shared a group picture from the bash and called Amrita the ‘glue’ to the gang. Amrita is the one who keeps the gang together.
The picture features Mallika Bhat, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
