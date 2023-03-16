Amrita Arora pens adorable birthday wish for her 'forever boy' Shakeel Ladak

ANI
Mumbai, March 16
Actor Amrita Arora, on Wednesday, penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband Shakeel Ladak.
Taking to Instagram, Amrita shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Happpy happiest birthday my forever boy! No one like you celebrate you today n everyday @shaklad."
In the picture, Amirta could be seen posing with her husband.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after she shared the picture, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Happy happy !! V good Confidence," actor Kim Sharma commented.
Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy anniversary amu n shak ! Love u guys." Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Anniversary @shaklad and @amuaroraofficial Love n Blessings Always.' Amrita's girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also extended heartfelt wishes to Shakeel.
Kareena shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Shak. Love you."
Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Shak."
Malaika Arora shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling shaq."
Amrita and Shakeel recently completed 14 years of their marriage and the couple are doting parents to two sons -- Azaan and Rayaan.
Amrita frequently post their mushy pictures on social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amrita has been a part of several big Bollywood films like 'Golmaal Returns', 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Awaara Paagal Deewana', 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas' and many more.
