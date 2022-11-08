Amul gives shoutout to 'Alia Bhetti' as new parents in town Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt welcome their baby girl

ANI
New Delhi, November 8
Wishes and congratulatory messages are pouring in for Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they welcomed their baby girl on Sunday.
After celebs extended their warm wishes, popular dairy brand Amul shared a new post dedicated to the new parents in town.
In the poster, animated Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their baby girl.
The poster read, "ALIA Bhetti and Utterly Daughterly Delicious."
Sharing the post, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!"
Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl on Sunday via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...