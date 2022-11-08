Amul gives shoutout to 'Alia Bhetti' as new parents in town Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt welcome their baby girl

ANI

New Delhi, November 8

Wishes and congratulatory messages are pouring in for Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they welcomed their baby girl on Sunday.

After celebs extended their warm wishes, popular dairy brand Amul shared a new post dedicated to the new parents in town.

In the poster, animated Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their baby girl.

The poster read, "ALIA Bhetti and Utterly Daughterly Delicious."

Sharing the post, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!"

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl on Sunday via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

#Alia Bhatt #Ranbir Kapoor