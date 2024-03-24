Amy Jackson shares pictures from her engagement dinner party

ANI

Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Singh is Bliing and Ekk Deewana Tha, recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like Gossip Girl and White Gold. Amy gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage.

The actor, on Friday, took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the event.

