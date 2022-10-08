Amyra Dastur, who is making her Pollywood debut with Furteela, believes OTT is making stars overnight

Sheetal

Actress Amyra Dastur was recently seen in Netflix original film Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Besides Amyra, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani. While she has previously worked in Tamil, Telugu and even a Chinese movie, Amyra is all set to make her Pollywood debut opposite Jassie Gill in upcoming film Furteela.

She says, “We have already shot the first schedule. Even before working in this film, I have shot a lot in Chandigarh. I like the city, the people, the mahaul and Punjabi food. I ate so much that it made me gain two to three kilos during my stay there.” Amyra is proud of how far she has come, especially as an outsider with no connections in the film industry. “I feel happy when people like my work and trust my choices of films. This is only the beginning, as I have high aspirations. I love stories and would love to be part of some in the near future,” she adds.

Punjabi turf

About Jogi, Amyra says, “You get to work with such a big director like Ali Abbas Zafar and then such an amazing person like Diljit. I am really glad for that.” Amyra was not even born in 1984 when Anti-Sikh Riots happened, so she had to do her own research. She says, “I am glad a subject like this has been brought forward by Jogi. Many people like me genuinely had no idea; I was told not to watch Diljit’s Punjab 1984 so that I approach the topic afresh. But I do want to see it once.”

For Amyra, ‘good work is good work’ whether it comes out in theatre, OTT or TV. “OTT is making stars overnight. As for me, I look at the script, director, production house and co-stars, but never the medium.”

The Tandav-fame actress has high hopes from her Pollywood debut, for which she learnt Punjabi from a language tutor. “Language should never stop a film’s reach. OTT has contributed a great deal in this regard.”

