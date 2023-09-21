Tribune News Service

The Valley Gardens, an exquisite enclave nestled in the heart of Panchkula, hosted an enchanting interaction with well-known actor Anupam Kher recently. The event, titled An Experience Called Home, offered a captivating insight into how the concept of ‘home’ has been an integral part of Kher’s remarkable life journey.

With sharp wit, warmth and profound wisdom, Kher captivated the audience with anecdotes from his remarkable career. He shed light on how the concept of ‘home’ has been a pivotal force in shaping both his personal life and professional journey. The session took the audience on an intimate exploration of his experiences and emotions, emphasising that ‘home’ transcends physical borders to become a profound feeling. What truly set this event apart was the open forum, allowing the audience to engage directly with him. Kher graciously addressed questions, offering valuable insights into his craft, life lessons, and the core values that have guided him in his cinematic journey. Additionally, a select few participants were fortunate enough to receive autographed copies of his latest book.

