Ana de Armas denies reports of playing the new Wonder Woman

ANI

Blonde star Ana de Armas was asked if she was going to take over the Wonder Woman role as Peter Safran and James Gunn look to reinvent the DC Universe.

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” De Armas said in the interview. “I think she should keep doing that.” Gal Gadot recently reprised her role of Diana Prince in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, Gadot’s future in the role is uncertain after the third installment of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was scrapped.

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas paid homage to her Cuban roots during her Saturday Night Live debut hosting performance recently. As she turned up on stage for her monologue, she greeted the audience in Spanish, before revealing her experience of coming to the United States.

“I speak English,” De Armas continued, “But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learnt English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends.