Anand Pandit wants to make another corporate thriller

Anand Pandit is filled with nostalgia as he looks back at his passion project The Big Bull, a corporate thriller headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and co-produced by Ajay Devgn that was released on April 8, 2021. He says, “I can’t believe that it has been almost one year since The Big Bull was released. The theme of the film struck a chord with the audiences and I too feel, this is a very interesting genre and I would like to make another corporate thriller. The audience always finds stories about ambition, dreams, and human frailities, easy to identify with and there are many more such stories.”
