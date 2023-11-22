Anandeshwar Dwivedi reflects on scene that defined his journey in The Adventures Of Lleo

Amazon miniTV Adventures Of Lleo is being appreciated for its humorous tone, and engaging storyline. A character spin-off of Permanent Roommates, the series features Anandeshwar Dwivedi as the quirky Lleo. The series follows his exciting and joyful adventure laced with twists and amazing survival skills.

Diving deep into the nitty-gritty of the shoot, Anandeshwar talked about the scene he found most difficult to shoot, “The scene with the small children at the flyover was a little difficult for me. Lleo sometimes gets mean to the children and I love kids and spending time with them. It was difficult for me to stay in character since they were so pure and innocent. The kids were quite professional and understood the scene and what needed to be done.”

Adding to this, he further shared the most relatable scene from the series. “In the scene in the hospital, where Lleo goes and attempts to calm the situation and the people in various ways.”

#Amazon