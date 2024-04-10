Ananya Panday celebrates Siblings Day with sweet tribute to sister Rysa

ANI

Mumbai, April 10

In a heart-warming tribute on Siblings Day, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took to social media to express her affection for her younger sister Rysa Panday.

Sharing a nostalgic throwback picture from their childhood, the actor reminisced about the bond they share, calling Rysa her ‘first child’. The picture captures a precious moment between the sisters, with Ananya seen feeding food with a spoon to young Rysa while they pose together.

Alongside the photo, Ananya penned a heartfelt message, reflecting on their sibling relationship, ‘This sibling obsession is real. Give me rysuuuu my first child.’

Ananya and Rysa are the daughters of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavna Pandey. Their adorable camaraderie has often been a delight for fans and followers on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’. Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences with her presence in the upcoming show ‘Call Me Bae.’

