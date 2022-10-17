Ananya Panday claims to be ‘full outfit repeater’

New Delhi, October 17
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday vouches for conscious consumption of fashion and admits being a "full outfit repeater".
The young diva, who was recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI walking the runway for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, got in conversation with IANSlife to reveal more about her fashion and beauty secrets.
How does it feel to walk the runway and do you prep in any way?
Ananya: I feel a little nervous, almost like I have forgotten how to walk. But the feeling on the runway is just amazing. I like to take deep breaths and prep myself by staying calm, truly owning the moment. Also, another fun part about my ritual is listening to that song in the movie 'Fashion'.
Tell us about your personal style.
Ananya: I like to stay comfortable and wear clothes that make me feel like myself. I enjoy wearing casual clothes like shorts, graphic tees, oversized t-shirts.
Who is your style icon?
Ananya: My style icon is definitely Zendaya, she is just so confident and looks gorgeous in whatever she wears.
Do you believe in repeating an outfit at different events? What's your idea of conscious consumption of fashion?
Ananya: I am a full outfit repeater and I don't shy away from repeating my clothes. I believe it is very important to make conscious choices about buying clothes, also styling and accessorising your outfit in a way that it looks brand new.
Are you a makeup or no makeup person when it comes to hanging out or meeting friends etc.?
Ananya: I am definitely a no-makeup person, I like to be makeup-free most of the time because it is really important to let your skin breathe and be comfortable.
What's your beauty secret?
Ananya: Less is more, and you can apply blush everywhere!
Please share your beauty regime?
Ananya: My skincare routine has a bunch of steps, simply because I like to have healthy looking skin. I start my day by applying hyaluronic acid, followed by the Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C Serum, moisturizer and sunscreen is a definite must! For my night-time skincare routine, I use a cleanser, moisturizer and niacinamide acid.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Ananya: I just wrapped the film I was shooting for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ which will release next year. Also, I am shooting for ‘Dream Girl’ and I also have three exciting movie announcements. IANSlife
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...