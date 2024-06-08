Ananya Panday on voicing Riley in 'Inside Out 2'

IANS

Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday, who has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated film Inside Out 2, has sais the main challenge was to get the little kid’s voice out.

Ananya was present at the special launch of Disney and Pixar’s fun sequel Inside Out 2 in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress, who last featured in the streaming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan talked about the most appealing thing about the movie, and the challenges she faced in voicing Riley.

“For me, it was a challenge. I have never done something like this. I have only voiced myself in films.”

