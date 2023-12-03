Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav say 'Hone do jo hota hai' with these fun-filled BTS moments

ANI
Mumbai, December 3
Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes of the song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai'.
Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with a glimpse of songmaking.
Sharing the video, they wrote, "Hone Do Jo Hota Hai is exactly what our December mood is " Titled 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' the song features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav.
In the video, the star cast can be seen having fun on the sets by teasing each other.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to watch the film! " Another user commented, "Beautiful song[?]" Recently, Siddhant unveiled the film's first track.
Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Kick back, relax and say Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. Song out now." Sung by Savera and Lothika, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.
Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.
'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.
'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.
Apart from this, Siddhant will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Yudhra'.
Ananya, on the other hand, will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP’s big win in Assembly elections
‘Results serve lesson to Congress and opposition’s INDIA blo...
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana
While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP gets majority, wins 120 of 230 seats
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party crosses halfway mark, wins 100 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...