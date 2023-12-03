Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav say 'Hone do jo hota hai' with these fun-filled BTS moments

ANI

Mumbai, December 3

Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes of the song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai'.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with a glimpse of songmaking.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Hone Do Jo Hota Hai is exactly what our December mood is " Titled 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' the song features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav.

In the video, the star cast can be seen having fun on the sets by teasing each other.

Check out the video:

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to watch the film! " Another user commented, "Beautiful song[?]" Recently, Siddhant unveiled the film's first track.

Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Kick back, relax and say Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. Song out now." Sung by Savera and Lothika, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar.

Here's the post:

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

Apart from this, Siddhant will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Yudhra'.

Ananya, on the other hand, will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.

