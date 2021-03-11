Ananya Panday to play a feisty lawyer with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s biopic on C Sankaran Nair?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

The news is that Ananya Panday will be playing the female lead in Karan Johar’s upcoming film. The actress will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for Karan Johar’s next titled ‘The Untold Story’, which is a biopic of lawyer and former president of the Indian National Congress, C Sankaran Nair.

In the courtroom drama, Akshay will play the titular role whereas Ananya will be his feisty junior lawyer.

If reports are to believed, Karan Johar has already started work on the project that will be helmed by Karan Tyagi.

According to reports in Mid Day, Akshay Kumar will be seen as the lawyer-activist in the film and Ananya is likely to play a crucial role too. “Ananya will essay the role of a feisty junior lawyer in the film. She has yet to sign the dotted line, but word is that she has been finalised for the part,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Reportedly, the film will be based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire and it will revolve around the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the massacre.

The Untold Story is likely to go on floors once Akshay Kumar finishes shooting for the Soorarai Pottru remake.

Karan Johar, who is busy promoting with the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo, announced ‘The Untold Story’ in June last year. On his Twitter, he wrote, “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi."

Here's the tweet:

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be soon seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. The two will be sharing the screen for the first time. American boxer Mike Tyson will also have an extended cameo in the movie. While Liger marks Ananya Panday’s film debut in Telugu cinema, it will be Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

#akshay kumar #ananya panday