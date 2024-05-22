Ananya Panday wishes ‘best girl’ Suhana Khan on 24th birthday: ‘There’s no one like you’

IANS

Mumbai, May 22

As Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 24 on Wednesday, her actress-best friend Ananya Panday penned a note to wish her ‘best girl’.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her and Suhana from an IPL match supporting the team Kolkata Knight Riders.

She wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my best girl! There’s no one like you in the whole wide wide world. I love you Suzie @suhanakhan2 this pic is us at our happiest doing what we love the most.’

Ananya and Suhana are childhood friends. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, where she essayed the role of Veronica Lodge.

Suhana is reported to star alongside her father in ‘King’.

