Ananya Panday's 'badly need holiday' video is a perfect dose of cuteness

ANI
Mumbai, June 26
Actor Ananya Panday started her Monday on a nostalgic yet cute note.
Taking a stroll down memory lane, she dropped a video from her childhood days.
In the clip, Ananya is seen dressed up as a pilot. Her cute little talk with her father and actor Chunky Panday is the highlight of the video.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, "How badly do you need a holiday?"
View this post on Instagram
The post has garnered loads of likes from netizens.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Too cute".
"Pudding," fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri commented.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.
Ecstatic about the project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel fortunate to be working with him this early in my career." She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.
