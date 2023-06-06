Ananya Panday’s message on World Environment Day

ANI

Ananya Panday, on Monday, shared an important message on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a collage video which she captioned, “let’s nurture nature so that we can have a better future #WorldEnvironmentDay.” Ananya shared a few clips from her recent trips in which she could be seen enjoying nature and wildlife.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for a long time.”