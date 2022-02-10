Anchal Sahu will be seen next in Colors new show Parineetii

What attracted you to the show Parineetii?

When I first heard the narration, I fell in love with my character Parineet. Her simplicity got my attention. I am really happy to be associated with Ekta Kapoor. Who would not want to work with her?

In the show you and Tanvi Dogra, who is playing Neeti, are best of friends. How is your rapport off screen?

It’s been 10 days since we started shooting. I am an introvert but with Tanvi it is quite unusual. We have become quite good friends. The show is set in Punjab and the friendship flavour has been explored in the show.

When you do a new role, how do you approach that?

I am always nervous whenever I approach a new role. So, my first step is always to understand the role and for that I read the script thoroughly. And then, I follow the vision of my director and the creative team.

Your show is launching on Valentine’s Day. What is your idea of love?

To me love is to respect someone and acknowledge that person’s existence in your life. And why should only your lover be your Valentine? Your parents can be your Valentine too.

What are the qualities you want to see in your partner?

It’s not about the look; to me the most important factor is respect and he should be smart enough to handle any situation.

How has your family supported you in your acting career?

I started as a child artiste at the age of 7. I never dreamt of becoming an actor. My grandfather was the one who actually had a dream of me being an actor. And now it’s my dream to fulfill it.

How will you define Mumbai?

I think the best part of Mumbai is its vibes. Here, people are always looking for opportunities as the city gives you that.

What do you like to do on a day off?

Family time is something which I am always looking forward to. During lockdowns also I was grateful that I had my family with me. Also, I try to learn few recipes from my mother who is a great cook.

Who is your inspiration in life?

In real life my parents, because I have seen them closely and know how much they have struggled in life. On the work front, Deepika Padukone because the way she has handled her career is outstanding.

What is your focus now?

I don’t plan anything. I am going with the flow. I believe in Ganpati Bappa and I know he will always shower his blessings.