'And the Bhediya trailer howled on Burj Khalifa', Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan share the spectacle

Dubai, November 19
Comedy-horror film 'Bhediya' recently had its trailer projected on the grand Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The film stars 'Mimi' actress Kriti Sanon and 'Student of the Year' actor Varun Dhawan in lead roles.
Both of them took to their respective Instagram handles to share the iconic moment and their reactions to it.
"And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa" Kriti wrote in her caption.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
She shared a video as she faced towards the tallest building in the world in a gorgeous golden gown.
She was surrounded by her lighting and camera crew for the capturing of the moment perfectly.
A number of shutterbugs and fans also stood nearby to witness the moment.
Meanwhile, Varun's post featured a video he captured via his selfie camera. He howled in excitement as the trailer was seen flashing on the surface of the 828-metre tall building in the background.
'I got so excited I dropped my phone', Varun wrote in the caption.
Once the trailer projection ended, he shook hands to a number of excited fans nearby. They all cheered for him and took pictures.
Here's the exciting video:
View this post on Instagram
The post drew reactions from a number of supportive fans and industry colleagues.
'Yasssssssss' wrote former MTV India VJ Sophie Choudry, with a wolf and fire emoji.
'Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety' star Nushratt Bharucha also expressed her excitement about the moment. 'Mad!!!!' she wrote, with a fire emoji. Active promotions of the film have been ongoing for weeks. Lead stars Kriti and Varun recently went to Jaipur and Ahmedabad to greet their enthusiastic fans and shake a leg with them to the film's songs. 'Bhediya' is set to release in theatres on November 25.
