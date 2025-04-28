DT
‘Andaz Apna Apna’ earns Rs 1.2 crore in three days of re-release

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and presented by Vinay Pictures, “Andaz Apna Apna” featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo heiress called Raveena
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
‘Andaz Apna Apna’ tanked originally, but was released again in April after 31 years.
“Andaz Apna Apna”, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, has collected Rs 1.2 crore at the domestic box office during the opening weekend of its re-release.

Also featuring Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, the 1994 cult comedy hit the screens once again on April 25.

According to distributors, the response from the audience for the re-release of “Andaz Apna Apna” has been “fantastic”.

“People have made watching the film into an event where they are mouthing the dialogues with the actors on screen and singing as the songs play, the enthusiasm is contagious. We have increased the number of shows on Saturday after the good response on Friday,” said Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, in a statement.

The movie earned Rs 25.75 lakh at the box office on day one of re-release, followed by Rs 45.50 lakh on day two and Rs 51.25 lakh on day three, according to a press note issued by distributors.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and presented by Vinay Pictures, “Andaz Apna Apna” featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress called Raveena to access her father’s wealth.

The film was initially unsuccessful at the box office during its original release but gained cult status over the years after repeat views of television, with hilarious dialogues such as “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”, “Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija”, and “Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge” only becoming more popular through memes and reels in the age of social media.

