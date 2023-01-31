Aneri Vajani is the protagonist in Atrangii’s supernatural show Baghin

The new GEC Atrangii TV and its OTT app will bring to the audiences Baghin-the battle between man and the beast.
Aneri Vajani has been roped in to play the female lead. The heroine in the show is possessed by the spirit of a baghin (a tigress) and Aneri is essaying this character.
In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a baghin, commences on a journey of revenge.
Aneri says, “I am happy to be a part for Baghin and play the protagonist. It was a challenging and unique script that attracted me. I’m pretty excited to begin shoot. It is my first show with Atrangii TV and OTT and I am confident that together, we will be able to present to the viewers a never-seen-before story.”
It also stars Ansh Bagri in the male lead.
