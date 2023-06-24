Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur team up for Lust Stories 2

The first look at Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur in R. Balki’s Lust Stories 2 has been revealed. This project is an anthology, where both actors will be seen romantically paired opposite each other.
Sources say, “Angad and Mrunal’s pairing sounded pretty unique initially, but it now looks quite promising. The couple gets along really well on the sets.”
Angad’s and Mrunal’s film in the anthology Lust Stories 2 will be a drama-comedy. The director and the actors will be exploring the emotional aspect of ‘lust’ rather than sexuality. Angad has previously worked with R. Balki in Ghoomer.
