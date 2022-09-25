Angad Bedi shares unseen photos on father Bishan Singh Bedi's birthday

ANI
Mumbai, September 25
Actor Angad Bedi on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for his father Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday on social media.
The 'Soorma' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel which features his father from his cricket days.
Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Pitaji!!! For the world you are a great man.... but for me you are my father.... my best friend. Stay fighting fit!! The world wants to hear your voice once again...."
Bollywood fraternity and netizens showered love and blessings to cricketer.
Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy happy Birthday Bishan uncle" while Pulkit Samrat and Sophie Chaudhary dropped heart emojis in the comment section.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Bishen Singh Bedi was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches. Bedi wore a colourful patka and has voiced outspoken and forthright views on cricketing matters. He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970. Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs).
Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad will be seen sharing screen space with Kirti Kulhari in a short film titled 'The List'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign
Development suggested a worsening power struggle between Geh...
5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident
Accident occurred on Aut-Luhri highway at Ghiyaghi under Ban...
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar set up series-clinching win over Australia
Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) sha...
Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General
It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of...