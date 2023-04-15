Angad Bedi warms up for 400 mt sprint

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as Pink, Soorma and Tiger Zinda Hai, has been training for the last six months for a 400 mt sprint event. And now, the actor is all set to display his sprinting skills as the event is scheduled for April 16, in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Angad is the son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad has been training under Brinston Miranda, the world number 5 hurdle sprinter, to hone his skills.

Talking about the same, Angad said, “I have been training for this event for the last six months. Coming from a sports background, sprinting is a part of my workout routine, but a 400 mt event needs some amount of training, which I have been doing. Miranda has been a big help and a wonderful coach.” On the work front, Angad will soon be seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer. —IANS