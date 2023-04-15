Angad Bedi warms up for 400 mt sprint

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as Pink, Soorma and Tiger Zinda Hai, has been training for the last six months for a 400 mt sprint event. And now, the actor is all set to display his sprinting skills as the event is scheduled for April 16, in Mumbai’s suburbs.
Angad is the son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad has been training under Brinston Miranda, the world number 5 hurdle sprinter, to hone his skills.
Talking about the same, Angad said, “I have been training for this event for the last six months. Coming from a sports background, sprinting is a part of my workout routine, but a 400 mt event needs some amount of training, which I have been doing. Miranda has been a big help and a wonderful coach.” On the work front, Angad will soon be seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...