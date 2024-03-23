Angad Hasija enters Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is about to take an exciting turn with the entry of talented actor Angad Hasija. In the last three months, the show has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging narrative and stellar performances.

Angad said, “I am thrilled to join the cast of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and delve into the complexities of my character, Abhiraj; in fact, I didn’t think twice before accepting this offer. Abhiraj is a cousin of Virat who has just come to Mumbai, and as I can’t give away too many details, he certainly has many layers, which will unfold eventually and keep you on the edge of your seats. Abhiraj is here to create drama in Amruta and Virat’s life, and his presence will drive the narrative toward gripping twists and turns. I feel it is a challenging role to play because entering an ongoing show and making your own space in the viewers’ hearts takes time, but I am grateful that I got this opportunity to play such a strong character on screen.”