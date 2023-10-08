Angad to play egocentric Paras in Pashminna

In Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke, Angad Hasija steps into the role of Paras Durrani, a wealthy young man who harbours a deep affection for Pashminna, portrayed by Isha Sharma. Paras embodies the self-assured demeanour of a privileged youth, coupled with a belief to conquer any challenge.
Angad said, “Paras is a rich kid who grew up in the heart of Kashmir. But there’s more to him than meets the eye. Playing this multi-dimensional character is both challenging and thrilling for me. I can’t wait for the audience to see how Paras’ character will add some unexpected twists to Pashmina and Raghav’s love story.”
