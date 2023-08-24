 Angelina Jolie has got mystery tattoos on both of her middle fingers : The Tribune India

Angelina Jolie has got mystery tattoos on both her middle fingers. Mr K, who works at the New York City location of the celebrity-favourite Bang Bang store, posted a picture of Jolie’s fingers on Instagram on Tuesday with the new tattoo completely masked out to keep the design disguised.

After writing, “Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed it,” Mr K tagged Angelina and posed a question to his followers, “Guess what’s she got on her palm?”

Commenters referred to Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 2005 until their eagerly anticipated wedding in 2014. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2016 and has since been involved in a heated court dispute about their shared winery and children. Another theory regarding her new tattoos is that they are memorials to her children, a ‘warning label for potential suitors’, or ‘something spiritual’.

Additionally, Mr K is the tattooist who created Doja Cat’s contentious backpiece, which admirers have dubbed ‘demonic’. Fans of the popular downtown tattoo parlour include Joe Jonas, Michael J. Fox, Sophie Turner, and Miley Cyrus.

