Anil Kapoor celebrates 30 years of 'Beta'

Mumbai, April 3
Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday marked 30 years of his hit "Beta" and recalled how the 1992 film was the "biggest blockbuster" of the year.
Directed by Indra Kumar, the drama also starred Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher and Laxmikant Berde.
Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the film's poster, along with pictures from an award ceremony.
"It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades! Celebrating 30 years of 'Beta,'" the 65-year-old actor wrote.
Dixit-Nene commented, "Absolutely agree with you".
The film's soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind, featured chartbusters like "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" and "Koyal Si Teri Boli".
"Beta" was Kumar's second collaboration with Dixit-Nene after their 1990 hit "Dil". The actor-director also worked in the 1995 drama "Raja" and the 2019 comedy "Total Dhamaal".
Kapoor and Dixit-Nene were already a hit onscreen pair courtesy films like "Parinda", "Tezaab" and "Ram Lakhan", when they delivered blockbuster "Beta". The duo last appeared together in "Total Dhamaal".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title
Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final
17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested
The girl was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her, s...