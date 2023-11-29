Anil Kapoor is still buzzing from 'Animal' Hyderabad event, thanks Mahesh Babu for being there

ANI

Mumbai, November 29

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday thanked Telugu star Mahesh Babu for attending the 'Animal' promotional event in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a glimpse from the event which he captioned, "I'm still buzzing from the energy of this phenomenal event! I could not have imagined a better blessing for our film than the love, warmth and generosity showered on us by people of Hyderabad...A special note of thanks to @urstrulymahesh for gracing this event. His star burns so bright, it lit up the entire arena!"

Anil also remembered the late director Bapu for introducing him to Telugu cinema.

"Sending a prayer of thanks to the late Bapu saab for introducing me to the incredible world of Tollywood and directing me in my first-ever Telugu film. Here's hoping my bond with Hyderabad grows only deeper with #Animal," the caption concluded.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

On Monday, Team 'Animal' including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the "best actor in India." At the event Mahesh Babu said, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India." The 'RRR' director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

#Anil Kapoor #Instagram #Mumbai