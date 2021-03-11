Anil Kapoor reveals how his films ‘Taal’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ are connected

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

Anil Kapoor revealed it was his performance in Taal that made Danny Boyle offered him the hugely successful ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Celebrating 23 years of Taal, Anil shared how it was the reason for his Hollywood debut.

Anil says he was ‘destined to play the role in ‘Taal’, which was first offered to Govinda.

Taal that also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna completes 23 years of its release on Saturday. Getting all nostalgic, the actor penned a heartfelt note with some throwback photos from the shoot of Taal. He wrote, "23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me.”

“It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire. I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 Saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!" he added.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

'Taal' released in 1999. The musical romantic drama is directed by Subhash Gahi. It was also dubbed in Tamil as 'Thaalam'.

Meanwhile, Slumdog Millionaire was nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight, the most for any film in 2008.

The British drama film is loosely adapted from the novel 'Q & A' by Indian author Vikas Swarup, telling the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. Starring Dev Patel as Jamal, and filmed in India, it also stars Freida Pinto.

As a contestant on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Jamal surprises everyone by being able to answer every question correctly, winning 20 million. Accused of cheating, Jamal recounts his life story to the police, illustrating how he is able to answer each question correctly.

With inputs from IANS

#anil kapoor #Slumdog Millionaire #Taal