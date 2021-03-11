Anil Kapoor shares old pic of wife Sunita with Neetu Singh, Kareena comments ‘why are the Kapoors always near food’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

Actor Anil Kapoor recently shared an old candid picture showing wife Sunita Kapoor with Neetu Singh and the latter's mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Anil took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share the picture, and captioned it, Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita (blushing emoji) #throwbackmemories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The picture showed Krishna in the front, followed by Neetu and Sunita. All the three ladies had plates of food in their hands and appeared to be at a buffet party.

Neetu Kapoor commented, "This is so nostalgic."

She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mom, @kapoor.sunita and me," along with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, younger daughter of Anil and Sunita, also commented on the picture writing, "Mom face is just (fire emoji)."

However, Kareena Kapoor khan’s comment was the most hilarious. She wrote:

Why are the kapoors always near the food …then and now”.