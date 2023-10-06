Anil Kapoor showers birthday love on son-in-law Karan Boolani

ANI

Mumbai, October 6

Actor Anil Kapoor's son-in-law Karan Boolani's Bollywood directorial debut 'Thank You For Coming' hit the theatres on Friday.

Interestingly, Karan debut film released on his birthday as well.

Marking Karan's special day, Anil took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to him.

"Dear Karan, your journey in the industry is a beautiful map of troughs and peaks, tough terrains traversed with relentless passion. There are miles to go and summits to climb yet, but in my heart [?], you and #ThankYouForComing is already a success. With so much love pouring in from audiences and critics domestically and internationally, you're already garnering much deserved recognition. Now if box office numbers are just as promising, that'll just be the icing on your birthday cake! So here's to more of Karan doing what he does best - creating kickass cinema and making us all proud. Happy Birthday son! We love you [?] @karanboolani," he wrote.

Karan is married to Anil's daughter Rhea Kapoor. The trio has worked together on 'Thank You For Coming', which revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh formed the main cast of the film.

On working in the film, Bhumi said, "I'm fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in 'Thank You For Coming'. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn't thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see - girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant."

She added, "A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights. TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I'm incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message."

The film was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

