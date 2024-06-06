Anil Kapoor to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT3’ on JioCinema

New Delhi, June 6
“Bigg Boss OTT3” will premiere on JioCinema Premium from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.
Kapoor, who famously played a reality show host in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”, said he cannot wait to bring his flavour to the unscripted reality show that features contestants living isolated from society for a period of time with cameras watching their every move.
“‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy to Bigg Boss,” Kapoor said in a statement.
The previous seasons of the show were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, respectively.
