Anil Kapoor wishes Modi: Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map

Mumbai, September 17
As it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, a string of Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor have wished the leader.
Anil took to Twitter and shared two pictures with Modi. In the first photo, the actor is seen sitting next to the leader while in the second picture shows the two shaking hands.
A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022
He then wrote on the microblogging website: "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined." Anil added: "The harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."
IANS
