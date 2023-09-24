Animal magnetism

The makers of the upcoming action film Animal on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of actor Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the poster which she captioned, “Your Geetanjali,” followed by a red heart emoticon. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.
