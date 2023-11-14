 'Animal': 'Papa Meri Jaan' shows Anil-Ranbir Kapoor's father-son relationship : The Tribune India

'Papa Meri Jaan' is sung by Sonu Nigam

Ranbir and Anil Kapoor in a still from 'Papa Meri Jaan'. YouTube/ T-Series



ANI

Mumbai, November 14

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' on Tuesday unveiled the third track of the film titled 'Papa Meri Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a poster of the song which he captioned, "Soul stirring #PapaMeriJaan #NannaNuvNaaPranam #NeeEnUlagam #NannaRaviNeene #NeeyanakhilamThaathaa song out now." 

Sung by Sonu Nigam, the soulful track showcases actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's father-son bond.

The song is unveiled in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier, the makers released the track 'Satranga'.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a poster of the song which they captioned, "Presenting #Satranga #NeyVeyRey from #Animal." Sung by Arijit Singh, 'Satranga' delves deep into the strains and differences that can test the bond of a couple played by the talented Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The track also marks yet another collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, who boast of a proven track record of delivering chart-toppers.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by the duo of Siddharth and Garima, 'Satranga Re' doesn't shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love.

The track mirrors Animal's central theme of revealing different facets of the human personality and provides a glimpse into the film's engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 

