‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Haiwaan’ song unveiled

ANI

Mumbai, December 30

Makers of action thriller ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday treated fans with a song titled ‘Haiwaan’, showcasing the powerful bond of brothers.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared the full music video and captioned the post, “Unleashing the powerful bond of brothers. #Haiwaan full video out now.” Composed and sung by Ashim Kemson, ‘Haiwan’ is a Punjabi song.

The song depicts the scene where Ranvijay (Ranbir) goes to his hometown to ask for help from his cousin brothers to take his father’s revenge.

After actor Bobby Deol’s entry song ‘Jamal Kudu’ made fans go gaga over it, the makers unveiled its full track.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared a post which they captioned, “Let the celebrations begin. Abrar’s Entry Jamal Kudu song out now. Dance away.” Reportedly, the song is a remake of the Iranian song ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo’.

‘Animal’ is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled ‘Animal Park’, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

The makers have officially confirmed the film’s sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series’ handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films— ‘Animal Park’, Prabhas’ starrer ‘Spirit’ and one film with Allu Arjun.

