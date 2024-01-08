Animal success bash

IANS

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his recent release Animal attended the film’s success bash in Mumbai. As the actor made his way to the venue, he was stormed by his fans who wanted to get his glimpse and click a picture with him.

The actor’s security personnel were seen pushing the fans to help him steer clear. However, Bobby asked his bodyguards to calm down and not to push his fans.

Netizens were impressed by Bobby’s gesture, as they heaped praise on him. One user wrote: “Calm down kaise ho aap ki acting dekhkar janta bahut zyada khush hai”. Another wrote, “Fans are all over him, lately it’s tough being a Deol.” A third said, “He’s sooo calm n considerate.”

The success party of Animal was a starry affair. The film’s cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Saurabh Sachdeva and Siddhant Karnick among other cast members were also spotted at the bash.

Ranbir, who plays the titular character in the film, arrived with his family: wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

