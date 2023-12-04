'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reduced his fee for his film ‘Animal’ by 50 per cent to have a share in profits, as per reports.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Ranbir Kapoor is charging an upfront fee of Rs 30-35 crore for ‘Animal’. Also, he will share the film's profits.

Ranbir Kapoor is valued at Rs 70 crore per film in the current market.

In a gesture of support for Animal's producers, Kapoor reputedly reduced his acting fees by more than 50 per cent.

As per a report by Financial Express, Bobby Deol, received Rs 4-5 crore, while Rashmika Mandanna received Rs 4 crore, and Anil Kapoor received Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, Bobby in an interview to PTI said: “It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character, which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing,” adding that, “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good.”

#Ranbir Kapoor