Aniruddh Dave believes that daily soap helps one develop routine

Actor Aniruddh Dave feels that as far as showbiz is concerned, a daily soap is the best place to learn acting. In his opinion there is no better learning experience than learning skills on the job.

He says, “Doing a daily soap is one of the most significant learning experiences for an actor because it requires consistent honing of skills. I believe that there are very few other endeavours that can provide as much ongoing improvement for an actor.”

He adds, “Working in a daily soap also helps you get into a routine. You see, in this profession, you have to sleep on time and wake up on time, get ready in the morning with makeup, and work throughout the day with dedication. That’s why they call it a ‘soap opera’. Many people have misunderstood this term. They think it’s about repeating the same thing every day, but it’s much more than that. It’s like daily practice, and an essential one.”

One what should change in the television industry, Dave quips, “We don’t have much say; it depends on the preferences of the audience. I believe that the golden era of Indian television will return, and we will revisit the old charm. I know that the entertainment industry, especially television, constantly evolves. It’s incredible how our field adapts to what the audience desires at any given moment.”