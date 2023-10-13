Anjali Tatrari says her character in 'Vanshaj' is burdened with overwhelming sense of guilt

IANS

Anjali Tatrari, who plays Yuvika in the television show Vanshaj, has shared that her character experiences an overwhelming sense of guilt because she is unable to prove the innocence of Vidur (portrayed by Aliraza Namdar). Vidur has been arrested for the killing of a nurse who was involved in Premraj’s murder, and has been falsely implicated.

The family drama focuses on the relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan family. Recent episodes introduced Haseena Malik, portrayed by Gulki Joshi, as a crucial ally in Yuvika’s (Anjali Tatrari) life. Yuvika, realising Vidur’s innocence, places her trust in Haseena to uncover the true mastermind behind the crimes.

Despite mounting evidence against Vidur, Yuvika, accompanied by Haseena and Arjun (Buneet Kapoor), races against time to prove his innocence before the impending court hearing.

Anjali says, “Yuvika is weighed down by an overwhelming sense of guilt, given that her actions have led Vidur to this difficult position. And this has not only affected Vidur but has also strained her relationship with Neil, leaving him upset. She is now fiercely committed to rectifying her mistake and proving that Vidur is actually innocent. It will be compelling to witness how she navigates her way to the truth surrounded by the endless web of lies.”

Vanshaj airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.