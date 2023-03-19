Anjum Fakih pens a poem for new entrant, Paras Kalnawat, on Kundali Bhagya

Actor Paras Kalanawat has been roped in to essay the role of Shraddha Arya’s son in Kundali Bhagya as the serial has taken 20-year time leap. Apart from Paras, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali will also be part of the show taking the story forward. From the main characters, actress Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih a few other will continue to be a part of the show. Anjum Fakih who plays Srishti Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya gave a warm welcome to Paras and others on the sets.

Anjum also shared a picture on social media with Paras and Shraddha. She penned a poem in the captions, “I don’t want play his mom Neither I want to be his maasi…Not objectifying him at all But this green eyed boy is all classy…A writer, an artist all in one That charismatic personality just not done…Hope you find us as your fam Share your poems Will totally jam…So here’s me saying this on record Rudra urf Rajveer welcome aboard @paras_kalnawat @sarya12 #shrishti #preeta #rajveer #kundalibhagya #zeetv Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 9:30 pm.” In the comments section, Paras also wrote, “Haayeee Overwhelmed. Such welcome. Blessed to be a part of this fam.”