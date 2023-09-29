Anjumm injured

Shooting for action sequences is often challenging and involves blood, sweat and tears. Talented actor Anjumm Shharma, who essays the role of Bangali in Disney+Hostar’s upcoming series, Sultan Of Delhi, shares how he had an accident while shooting for the series.

Talking up about the incident, Anjumm said, “While we were shooting for one of the action sequences in the series, I accidently hurt myself on the head. I had a cut and there was a heavy flow of blood. We had to halt the shooting for a while but then again, such things do happen sometimes while shooting for an action genre. I just took a break, got some first aid done and then was back to shooting.”