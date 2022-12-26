 Ankit Gupta shares his experience on Bigg Boss 16; thinks Archana Gautam is rude, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan weakest : The Tribune India

Ankit Gupta shares his experience on Bigg Boss 16; thinks Archana Gautam is rude, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan weakest

Ankit feels bad for Priyanka Choudhary as he was her only friend in the house

Ankit Gupta shares his experience on Bigg Boss 16; thinks Archana Gautam is rude, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan weakest

Ankit Gupta opens up on his journey in the Bigg Boss house. Instagram/6_ankitgupta



New Delhi, December 26

Ankit Gupta was recently evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'. He called himself a misfit in the show, but revealed that his biggest lesson is to never underestimate people.

"The experience has been life-changing. I was sceptical and when I was called, I told them that I am the wrong person because I don't argue or fight, I won't speak ill or fight with anyone. But I was like let's do something out of my comfort zone. The experience has been great, I learned a lot and saw a lot. The way Salman sir used to make us understand things was so different. It was an amazing experience," he said.

Talking about his biggest learning, he said: "Also, the show taught me a lot. The biggest lesson was to never underestimate people, it's their nature to change every week for their own benefit and support. I am going to remember that always." His eviction from the 'Bigg Boss' house came as a big shock to everyone, but the young actor confessed that he quite expected it. He revealed: "After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Sir had left and we thought the episode was done, we were relaxed and we thought there wasn't going to be an eviction. Suddenly, Bigg Boss called us into the living room, and said that the eviction will be done by housemates since the voting lines were closed. Everyone had made groups and I knew I was going to be evicted." "Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) was very emotional but I was normal because I had expected it. I felt bad for her since I was her only friend in the house. I just hope she's fine," he added.

He added: "She tried to save me a lot but when everyone was against me and wanted me to leave the house nothing could be done." His fans were quite stunned by his eviction, and called it unfair. "No Ankit, No Bigg Boss' was trending on Twitter with fans sharing their disappointments. He said he is grateful for all the love and support.

"Honestly, I didn't believe that I would get so much love from the audience while I was inside the house. I am just the same as I was in the house. Usually, people find it to be a boring personality if you are not arguing or fighting, and I thought people would tell me that you didn't do anything in the house. But when I came out I saw all the love and support and it was overwhelming." "The day people got to know I was getting evicted I was trending on Twitter with 2.5 million tweets. I have been trending as no.1 in the world. I don't know how to express the love that I have been receiving. I am grateful," he added.

When asked whom he thought was most rude to him, he replied: "Archana Gautam, and not only to me but towards everyone." While talking about the weakest contestant on the show, he said: "Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwlia and MC Stan are the weakest ones," and added: "Priyanka is the winner." Ankit hopes to do good work in the future, he agreed that the credit somewhere goes to the reality show.

"'Bigg Boss 16' has opened new doors for me. I was trending no.1 on Twitter worldwide as a proof of that. I cannot even begin to express the feeling. I have no words. It definitely has opened new dimensions of success. My focus now is to do good work and I am hoping that something big will happen," he said.

So what was the first thing that you did after coming out of the 'Bigg Boss' house? "I slept without worrying about getting up early in the morning," he concluded.

IANS

#Ankit Gupta #Archana Gautam #MC Stan #Nimrat Ahluwali #Priyanka Choudhary #Sumbul Touqeer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water