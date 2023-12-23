In Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, Balwinder, played by Ankit Bhatia, is back in #RishMi’s life to create more problems for them. Once again, he will be seen teaming up with Malishka to take revenge upon Rishi and Lakshmi. After taking a break for a couple of months, Ankit is back with a bang.

Ankit said, “I’m thrilled to return to the screen, reprising one of my all-time favourite roles. It feels like coming home to family and friends. Bhagya Lakshmi holds a special place in my heart, and portraying this character is always a joy. After a four-month absence, returning to the set was heart-warming. I’m fortunate to be part of a fantastic cast and surrounded by welcoming individuals. Brace yourselves, as my character’s comeback will stir up chaos in Lakshmi’s life, promising an entertaining and suspenseful storyline for the viewers.”