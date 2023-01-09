Ankit Tiwari releases his song ‘Banda Tera Aashiq Ho Gaya’

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari dropped his latest romantic single Banda Tera Aashiq Ho Gaya on January 7 across digital platforms under the music label ‘Saya Studio’. It is Ankit’s first song of 2023.

The song depicts a cute love story shot in the serene locations of Thailand. The music has been given by Harpreet K Singh and the lyrics are by Obid Azam Azmi. Ankit shared, “It is a cute and vibrant romantic song, portraying the bond of lovers and how love story blooms between two people. It was amazing to collaborate with Anjana Shah, who is the producer of the music video. I hope it will bring smiles to people’s faces.”