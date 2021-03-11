Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain win Smart Jodi

Television’s one of the most loved couples, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, has won Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi.
The couple walked away with the trophy along with cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Balraj Sayal and his wife Deepti Tuli were announced as first runner-up and Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami finished on the third spot.
Ankita says, “It is a mixed feeling of excitement, happiness, and nervousness. It would not be possible without the help of my better half, Vicky. This has made our relationship stronger. It was the best four month anniversary present we could gift each other.”
Vicky added, “Smart Jodi has been an adventure. I can see how far we’ve progressed as a pair. We’ve learnt so much about each other, thanks to Smart Jodi for our remarkable journey. It’s amazing how much our fans have helped us along the way with their unwavering love and support. For me and Ankita, it’s been romance ki jeet, and the lessons we’ve learnt from this show will lead us down a long and happy path. Winning the trophy is the cherry on the cake in our relationship.”
