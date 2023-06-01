Ankita Lokhande celebrates 14 years of 'Pavitra Rishta', fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput

ANI
Mumbai, June 1
Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's debut television show 'Pavitra Rishta' on Thursday clocked 14 years.
To mark the occasion, Ankita took to her Instagram account, shared a video, and expressed gratitude.
She captioned the post, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also, the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I'm grateful forever."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita), a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint in the Hindi drama.
In fact, not only in reel life, the two fell head over heels in love with each other in real life, too, while shooting for the show. However, they parted ways after being in a relationship for nearly six years.
Soon after she dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages.
"Sushant u r missed every minute," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Yes this is my most favourite show." "Missing sushant+manav," a fan wrote.
A fan commented, "Miss u MANAV (SUSHANT) we love manav...we love u SUSHANT ...by the way show mai manav b tha only archna se show nahi bana tha." Sushant was found dead at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.
Meanwhile, Ankita will be next seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' - a biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The movie also features Amit Sial in a pivotal role.
'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' marks the debut of Randeep Hooda as a director besides playing the titular role. Randeep Hooda has replaced Mahesh Manjrekar as the director of the project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...
Khap ‘mahapanchayat’ begins in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, to pass resolution on wrestlers’ protest
'Mahapanchayat' being attended by khap leaders from Punjab, ...
Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman
Kamikkar Singh Dhaddi is lodged in jail in an abetment to su...