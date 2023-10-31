 Ankita Lokhande opens up on breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Bigg Boss 17', 'wo ek raat mein gayab ho gaya' : The Tribune India

Ankita reveals moving on was a challenging phase for her

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for six years. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Ankita Lokhande, a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 17', recently opened up about her relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how she coped with their breakup. The couple had initially met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2009 and started dating in 2010, but they separated in 2016. During a conversation with Munawar Faruqui on the show, Ankita revealed that she and Sushant dated for almost seven years.

She expressed that Sushant's sudden disappearance coincided with his increasing success, and she felt that people were trying to manipulate him during that time. However, she mentioned that Sushant never provided her with an explanation for their breakup.

Anikta said, "Woh [Sushant Singh Rajput] ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the. But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi.”

She continued, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase mainay akele guzara mainay. Tab logonay kyun nahi kaha ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Kaha thay log. Mainay toh woh phase akele guzara na."

To this, Munawar enquired, 'Was there any specific reason for the break up?' Anikta replies, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain.”

Here's a clip from their conversation:

Ankita Lokhande, who is now married to Vicky Jain, also shared that after their breakup, it took her two and a half years to move on. She added that, although Sushant had moved on after their breakup, she found it challenging to think of herself with someone else for an extended period.

Their chemistry as Archana and Manav on the show 'Pavitra Rishta' was a hit and fans showered adulation on the two. It was in 2011 that Sushant decided to leave the show to pursue a career in Bollywood. Shushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His untimely death was a shock to the entire nation. He was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty at the time of his death.Ankita Lokhande had paid a visit to his family a day after the funeral.

Ankita has been vocal about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and there have been occasions that she has candid discussed things about her ex-boyfriend on national television. She says her husband Vicky Jain has been supportive throughout this process.

